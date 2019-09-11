Golf round-up: Joshua Berry stars on European circuit, plus latest results from Doncaster and Doncaster Town Moor
Doncaster Golf Club’s Joshua Berry finished seventh in the prestigious Italian U16 Championships which attracted some of Europe’s top young prospects.
Berry looked like making an early exit when shooting an opening round of six over par.
But after narrowly avoiding the cut the Doncaster youngster showed his class when posting rounds of four under par and two under par.
The club’s junior team consisting of (captain) Shane Longworth, Kyle Johnson-Rolfe, Ellie Parker and Ethan Dennett won the Sheffield Union Inter-club Colt Trophy final by eleven shots on Sunday.
Dennett also won this year’s Mini Tour final at Roundwood.
The club held the finals of their annual club championships over the weekend. Winners included: Dicky Dunn: Lawrence Steingold. Club Championship: Sam Fry. Burnett Foursomes: Javaid Rashid & Glenn McCardle. Men’s Betterball: Simon Causier & Ian Atkinson. Mixed Foursomes: Carole O’Neill & Paul Elwis. Margaret Walters Betterball: Anne Moore & Judith Hudson. Clarvis Cup: Anna Clish. Julie Horncastle Trophy: Valerie Cusworth.
Sam Fry (nett 66) won the Hann Smith final and also won the best gross competition after posting a score of 71.
Dean Jones (nett 69) pipped John Haigh (nett 69) for the runners-up spot courtesy of a better back-nine. Gary Stacey (nett 72) finished fourth.
Gary Mutton (136) shot the best nett round to win Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club’s club championship 36 holes medal.
Ray Hempstock (138) finished second with Lee Dunphy (140) claiming third spot on the OCB ruling.
Michael Sowerby jnr (147) took the honours in the best gross competition. Ray Hempstock (152) was second with Gary Mutton (156) bagging third spot on the OCB ruling.
Trevor Hewitt claimed a hole-in-one on the par 3 17th.
Danny Tyler (41 points) proved the man to beat in the Saturday stableford.
Rob Dumville (40 points) pipped Brian Jinks (40 points) for second spot on the OCB ruling.
Mark Wilkinson, Steve Turner, James Rothwell and Gary Fendall (53.1) won the club’s Texas scramble the following day.
Graham Langford, Ian Bentley, Les Coulstock and Brian Swift (54.1) were runners-up with Steve Hathaway, Mel Nuttall, Nigel Storey and Brian Jinks (54.6) claiming third spot.