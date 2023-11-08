Gold rush for kickboxing club from Doncaster at World Championships in Florida

Members of a kickboxing club from Doncaster struck gold at the World Championships, returning home with 18 medals.

Eight members of ACMAC Martial Arts Schools, which teaches around 600 people at its classes in Balby, Bentley, Rossington, Stainforth and Staveley, medalled at the WKC World Championships in Orlando, Florida last month.

Impressively, it wasn’t the club’s highest-ever haul, says sensei Andy Crittenden, who has been a kickboxing instructor for 27 years.

Andy said: “It was quite a small team because of the cost. Next year will be in Portugal and we will probably have triple the number of people.

ACMAC Martial Arts School won 18 medals at the WKC World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

"Person for person it was the best medal haul we have had but we have had more medals in the past.

"I’m very proud. I had a medallist win his first World Championships who has trained nearly all his life. He struck gold for the first time in his 40s.

"It just goes to show what perseverance can do for you.”

Jon Glarvey won his first gold medal in the 35 & Over Men Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-75kg event.

He also won a silver medal in the 42 & Over Men Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-75kg contest, as well as a bronze in the 42 & Over Men Point Sparring under-75kg.

The Doncaster athletes competed for medals in two varieties of kickboxing: continuous and point sparring.

Tiffiny Richardson medalled for the 17th time as she won gold in the 18 & Over Women Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-55kg and silver in the 18 & Over Women Point Sparring under-55kg.

Kelly Ashbridge was the club's other gold medallist in the Team Sparring - Women Veterans 35 & Over Point Sparring.

Kelly was also a silver medallist in the 42 & Over Women Point Sparring over-65kg and a bronze medallist in the 42 & Over Women Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring over-65kg.

Adrian Niknam was runner-up in the Boys’ 15-17 Boys Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-70kg event.

George Emsley was also second in the 15-17 Boys Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-60kg (132.3lbs) and 15-17 Boys Point Sparring under-60kg (132.3lbs).

Meanwhile, Stephen Jones took silver in the 18 & Over Men Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-90kg and 35 & Over Men Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring over-85kg.

Millie-Leigh Hilton won three medals, including a silver in the Team Sparring - Girls 13-14 Light Contact and bronze in the 13-14 Girls Light Contact (Continuous) Sparring under-50kg and 13-14 Girls Point Sparring under-50kg.