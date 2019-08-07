Glen Kenworthy hopes to get Doncaster Phoenix on the rise
Glen Kenworthy hopes to get Doncaster Phoenix firing as he gets down to work in his new role of director of rugby development at Castle Park.
The former Doncaster Knights player is now overseeing the pathway from the mini junior sections to Doncaster Academy and Doncaster Phoenix into the Knights’ first team.
A key part of the link that the 44-year-old is looking to develop is the club’s semi-professional side Phoenix.
And this season, with Kenworthy’s input, they are hoping to feature towards the top end of the Midlands Premier, level five of the English rugby union system.
The forthcoming season will be the third campaign that Phoenix have competed in the Midlands Premier and their fourth season at National League level.
Kenworthy has been particularly pleased with the players since they returned to summer training a few weeks ago.
“The numbers at Doncaster Phoenix training are encouraging and are growing each week which is pleasing as we look to improve on last season,” he said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We have seen a couple of players move on, including two (Sam Pocklington and Will Holling) moving up to join the Knights but there are a few new faces and the squad is taking shape nicely.
“A couple of players like prop forwards Joe Lowcock and Dan Riley missed the bulk of last season with illness and injury but they are back in full training, so it’s like having two new players join the squad.
“We are also keen to welcome back any old faces, especially as we look to field three teams as often as we can during the coming season.
“Any players out there interested in joining and welcome to come along and train with us on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Castle Park.”
Phoenix start their league campaign on September 7 at home to Nuneaton.
They have pre-season fixtures against Sheffield Tigers, Scunthorpe and Driffield lined up during August.