Gebbie hat trick helps Dons seal impressive win at London Broncos

A second half hat-trick by in-form winger Edene Gebbie helped Doncaster RLFC post an impressive 38-18 win over Betfred Championship rivals London Broncos in an entertaining encounter at the Kuflink Stadium on Saturday evening.

The former Papua New Guinea international, who is reportedly attracting the attention of bigger clubs, boosted his chances of finishing the Championship’s top try-scorer as he helped the Dons see off the battling Broncos who were sensing a third successive victory after going in 12-12 at the break.

Their confidence boosted following their victory over former leaders Halifax Panthers on the same ground last time out, Broncos grabbed an early 6-0 lead when loose-forward Marcus Stock crashed over from close range for a try converted by Leeds Rhinos’ loanee Jack Smith.

The Dons drew level when influential full-back Craig Hall put in a neat grubber kick to the line for stand-off Watson Boas to chace and he got the better of two defenders, who, perhaps should have done better, to dive on the ball over the line for a try converted by Connor Robinson.

In addition to boasting a 100 per cent return with the boot, Robinson produced one of his best performances of the season. As well as his astute tactical kicking he was also involved in the build-up to several of the Doncaster tries and his partnership with the lively Boas continues to impress.

The Dons got their noses in front when Hall found winger Luke Briscoe with a long pass in the London 20 and the former Super League star cut inside before finding skipper Reece Lyne on his inside with the former England international in turn finding second-rower Sam Smeaton with a try-scoring pass as he was being tackled.

Just when it looked as though the Dons had survived a late Broncos onslaught, Stock powered his way past three defenders on the stroke of half-time after the home had surprisingly decided to run a kickable penalty 20m out in the last 30 seconds.

Boas got a boot to a loose ball in his own 20 and collected the ball to race clear but he was called back and penalised for what the referee deemed dangerous play.

Broncos’ joy was short-lived, however, Robinson booting over a penalty following a high tackle on Pauli Pauli.

Robinson then cleverly set up the chance for Gebbie to come inside and side-step his marker and then power his way to the line after hooker Isaac Misky had created the attacking position.

No sooner had the cheers of the Doncaster supporters who had made the long journey to north Kent, died down, than Richard Horne’s side were in again. Boas capitalising on a dropped pass 25m out to make it 26-12 after 62 minutes.

London centre Louix Gorman, who had a game he’ll want to forget, bombed a glorious chance following a break down the left by full-back Luke Polselli.

Prop Lewis Bienek looked to have given the Broncos a lifeline on 70 minutes when he got the better of several defenders on the way to claim a converted try which cut the Dons lead to just eight points.

But that was as good as it got with Gebbie scoring one of his trade-mark tries to kill the game off.

Gorman blew another scoring chance as London continued to contribute to their own downfall, prior to Gebbie beating team-mate Brad Hey and his opposite number to Hall’s grubber kick to the line at the death.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Hey, Lyne, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Laidlaw, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Hepi. Subs: Wainhouse, Misky, Baldwinson, Pauli.