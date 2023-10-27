Doncaster Racecourse has called off Friday’s racing with Saturday also in doubt due to the poor weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A precautionary track inspection will take place at 3:30pm today to assess conditions ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.

Organisers said some areas of the ground remain “saturated” following Storm Babet last week and more rain since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light rain is forecast in Doncaster later today, according to The Met Office.

A general view of empty bookmaker stands at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Getty

Friday’s event was called off after a 7.30am inspection.

A post on the Doncaster Racecourse Facebook page said: “All ticket holders will be emailed shortly regarding their booking and given the option of a credit voucher to be redeemed for a future fixture, or a full refund.”

The venue is set to play host to the final Group 1 race of the English flat season tomorrow, the Futurity Trophy, as well as seven other races.