Futurity Trophy: Doncaster Racecourse abandons Friday’s racing with Saturday also in doubt
A precautionary track inspection will take place at 3:30pm today to assess conditions ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.
Organisers said some areas of the ground remain “saturated” following Storm Babet last week and more rain since then.
Light rain is forecast in Doncaster later today, according to The Met Office.
Friday’s event was called off after a 7.30am inspection.
A post on the Doncaster Racecourse Facebook page said: “All ticket holders will be emailed shortly regarding their booking and given the option of a credit voucher to be redeemed for a future fixture, or a full refund.”
The venue is set to play host to the final Group 1 race of the English flat season tomorrow, the Futurity Trophy, as well as seven other races.
The first race of the day is scheduled for 1:35pm.