Doncaster Racecourse has called off Friday’s racing with Saturday also in doubt due to the poor weather.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
A precautionary track inspection will take place at 3:30pm today to assess conditions ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.

Organisers said some areas of the ground remain “saturated” following Storm Babet last week and more rain since then.

Light rain is forecast in Doncaster later today, according to The Met Office.

A general view of empty bookmaker stands at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: GettyA general view of empty bookmaker stands at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Getty
A general view of empty bookmaker stands at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo: Getty

Friday’s event was called off after a 7.30am inspection.

A post on the Doncaster Racecourse Facebook page said: “All ticket holders will be emailed shortly regarding their booking and given the option of a credit voucher to be redeemed for a future fixture, or a full refund.”

The venue is set to play host to the final Group 1 race of the English flat season tomorrow, the Futurity Trophy, as well as seven other races.

The first race of the day is scheduled for 1:35pm.

