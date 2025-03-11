Fully charged: Electrician Josh Padley's new life

What can Josh Padley do now that he can devote every hour of the day to being a top-flight professional boxer?

His potential to rise well above domestic level was spotted by promoters Matchroom recently, who gave him just four days notice to fight WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A game and durable Padley lasted nine rounds before succumbing to a technical knockout, on February 22.

Promoter Eddie Hearn saw enough from his defiant performance to offer him a contract, joining a team including Stevenson, Anthony Joshua, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Katie Taylor, Sheffield Steel City duo Dalton Smith and Junaid Bostan and another fighter from Padley's part of the world, Doncaster's Terri Harper.

Padley's life had suddenly changed.

He posted on social media: "Buzzing to be part of the Matchroom Boxing team - time to show what I can do as a full time athlete."

The electrician's first fight officially under the Matchroom banner will be at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield on April 19, a show headlined by Handsworth's Smith.

He will be looking to repay Matchroom's faith in him.

Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley, WBC World Lightweight Title 23 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Padley, 29, from Armthorpe, had caught Eddie Hearn's attention prior to his last-minute dash to Saudi, an opportunity which arose when Stevenson's original opponent, Floyd Schofield, was forced to withdraw due to illness.

In his previous fight last September, Padley had slugged 10 rounds with Mark Chamberlain at Wembley Stadium to stake a memorable win on the Daniel Dubois v Joshua undercard and had stopped his last three opponents.

His defeat to Stevenson is the only blemish on a career featuring 15 straight wins.

"I’m ready to get back into camp, it wasn’t exactly a toiling camp last time given four days' notice, so it’s nice to have a good seven week camp to be able to show what I can do with full camp" Padley says.

Josh Padley Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"I don’t think I’ve been to a shop in Doncaster without being stopped and asked for pictures, it’s a crazy come-up but I’m excited for the next step.

"The one-fight deal turning into a multi-fight deal was the best outcome that I could hope for, being with Matchroom as the leading promoters, I think I can be a force to be reckoned with" said the Jason Cunningham-trained fighter.

His opponent in Sheffield has yet to be named.

Padley could be in big demand if he carries on the way he is - he says that contests with Smith and Maxi Hughes had been suggested to him, recently.

Smith though is focused on his fight with Canada's Mathieu Germain and Hughes has an interesting duel against London's Archie Sharp on the Harper undercard at Doncaster Rovers' ground on May 23.