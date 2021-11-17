Frankie Dettori to appear at exclusive event at Doncaster's Hilton Garden Inn

Frankie Dettori celebrates 25 years since his magnificent seven-timer at Ascot. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

‘An Evening With Frankie Dettori’ will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday, Novermber 28 (6pm).

The event marks 25 years since Dettori famously rode all seven winners at Royal Ascot in 1996 at odds of around 25000/1.

Dettori, 50, has been Champion Jockey three times and has ridden more than 500 Group race winners. A film about his life, Dettori, premiered in London this week.

Organisers Goldstar Promotions said: “Live and direct, Lanfranco 'Frankie' Dettori MBE will tell his own personal story from growing up in Italy, being tutored by his father, Gianfranco Dettori, who was a multiple champion jockey in Italy to arriving in the UK aged 15, to the Newmarket stables, and to becoming the first teenager since the legendary Lester Piggott to ride a century of winners in a British season when recording 141 successes in 1990.”

The evening, to be hosted by Peter Burrell, will include a two-course meal, a photograph opportunity with Frankie, sports auction and entertainment.

Tickets are priced £100 (VIP) and £150 (VVIP) and the dress code is smart casual.