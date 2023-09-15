Frankie Dettori gets special Doncaster send-off as he prepares for final crack at St Leger

Watch more videos on Shots!

The race’s title sponsors Betfred have worked out that the legendary jockey has cost the bookmaking industry as a whole over £400million in pay-outs across his previous 23 Classic victories.

And the bookies will come in for another bashing on Saturday if Dettori romps home on Arrest, a 10/3 shot in the St Leger, in the final Classic race of his glittering 35-year-career in the saddle.

To mark the occasion, Betfred have erected a giant retirement card at Doncaster in celebration to the 52-year-old for racegoers to pen their own messages of tribute throughout the meeting.

Picture courtesy of Betfred

The three-metre high (10ft) card also carries a personal message from Betfred owner Fred Done - who was almost brought to his knees back in 1996 when Dettori went through the card with seven winners at Ascot.

Situated just outside the weighing room, the retirement card will take centre stage and provide a fitting tribute to one of racing’s most popular stars.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “Frankie has been fantastic for racing and will leave a big hole in the weighing room when he goes.

“The 23 Classic winners have cost us a few quid but it’s been a privilege to witness the career of a legend.

Picture courtesy of Betfred

“As always he’s going to be popular with the punters in the Betfred St Leger, but I would be happy to pay out on another flying dismount.”

Betfred odds - St Leger Stakes

Arrest 10/3

Continuous, Gregory 4/1

Desert Hero 5/1

Middle Earth 8/1

Tower Of London, Chesspiece 12/1

Alexandroupolis 25/1