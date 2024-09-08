Four-try Faraimo helps Doncaster RLFC to convincing win at Batley Bulldogs

Doncaster RLFC winged their way to an outstanding 38-0 victory over the team immediately above them when routing Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant.

Former Super League winger Bureta Faraimo crossed for four tries as the Dons recorded their biggest away win of the season as they muzzled the Bulldogs for the second time this season.

The game was decided in the first 40 minutes as the Dons capitalised on their chances to open up a 16-0 interval lead despite winning the toss and electing to play up the biggest slope in the division.

Not only had the Dons been clinical in their opponents’ 20 - in contrast to recent games - they had also defended their own line superbly as they had done when beating the Bulldogs 26-0 at home earlier in the season.

Batley enjoyed the better of the territorial exchanges in the opening minutes and it was against the run of play when the Dons took the lead after eleven minutes.

Full-back Craig Hall, who had earlier fielded two high kicks under pressure, latched on to a loose ball about 20 metres out and ran along the line before finding second-rower Pauli Pauli who carried a couple of defenders over with him for an unconverted try.

The Bulldogs went close to opening their account on 16 minutes when centre George Senior hacked the ball on ten metres from the line only for it to run dead before he could get a touch, prior to the Dons increasing their lead on 23 minutes.

Scrum-half Connor Robinson’s, whose 40-20 kick had helped turn defence into attack, found the unmarked Faraimo with a lofted pass to present him with a walk-in at the corner.

Robinson added the extras to give his side a 10-0 lead.

The Dons were reduced to 12 men on 29 minutes when prop Suaia Matagi, who formed part of an industrious front-row, was sin-binned.

Bulldogs tested the Dons on both flanks as they looked to make their numerical advantage count only met by some solid try-line defence.

Brad Hey denied Batley a try on 35 minutes at the expense of a goal-line drop out when getting a hand to a grubber kick by scrum-half John Woods in the nick of time.

Once again the Dons hit back with Faraimo getting on the end of a cute chip kick by Robinson in the Batley 20 and crossing for another converted try to help earn his side a sixteen point interval lead.

Needing to score first, Batley were the first to threaten after the break but again failed to turn pressure into points. They fell further behind on 47 minutes when Matagi sent Pauli charging over for his second try. Robinson again converted to leave the home side trailing 22-0.

Bulldogs squandered one of their best chances of the game prior to the Dons returning to the attack which resulted in a hat-trick try for Faraimo in the corner.

Winger Luke Briscoe threatened to score what would have been a spectacular try from deep inside his own half, prior to hooker Joe Lovodua limping off.

Batley didn’t throw in the towel and prop Adam Gledhill went close.

The Dons added to their tally when Hall latched on to a kindly rebound from a kick and ran at the Batley defence before sending skipper Sam Smeaton over against his old club. Robinson again tagged on the extras to take the score out to 32-0.

Faraimo crossed for Doncaster’s seventh try, again converted by Robinson, in the last couple of minutes.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Sutcliffe, Pauli, McConnell. Subs: Smeaton, Lovodua, Ferres, Baxter. 18th Guzdek.