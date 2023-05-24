Former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants star Ferres appeared before an RFL disciplinary panel over the alleged offence, which occurred during Dons’ loss to Dewsbury on May 14.

Ferres was accused of having made contact with the referee during his side’s 26-12 defeat to the Betfred League One leaders.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: "We've had a fair hearing and one in which Brett acted professionally throughout. We're pleased with the outcome and now look to move forward".

Doncaster RLFC star Brett Ferres has escaped a possible six-game ban. Photo: Kev Creighton, KC Photography

Ferres will be available for selection for Doncaster’s next fixture away at Midlands Hurricanes on June 4.

The 37-year-old, who has represented England, joined the Dons in December after leaving Featherstone Rovers.

