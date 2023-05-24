News you can trust since 1925
Former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants star Brett Ferres escapes lengthy ban

Doncaster RFLC second row Brett Ferres has escaped a minimum six-game ban after being found not guilty of making contact with a match official.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:33 BST

Former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants star Ferres appeared before an RFL disciplinary panel over the alleged offence, which occurred during Dons’ loss to Dewsbury on May 14.

Ferres was accused of having made contact with the referee during his side’s 26-12 defeat to the Betfred League One leaders.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: "We've had a fair hearing and one in which Brett acted professionally throughout. We're pleased with the outcome and now look to move forward".

Doncaster RLFC star Brett Ferres has escaped a possible six-game ban. Photo: Kev Creighton, KC PhotographyDoncaster RLFC star Brett Ferres has escaped a possible six-game ban. Photo: Kev Creighton, KC Photography
Doncaster RLFC star Brett Ferres has escaped a possible six-game ban. Photo: Kev Creighton, KC Photography
Ferres will be available for selection for Doncaster’s next fixture away at Midlands Hurricanes on June 4.

The 37-year-old, who has represented England, joined the Dons in December after leaving Featherstone Rovers.

Second-placed Dons’ title hopes are back in their own hands after they returned to winning ways, beating bottom side London Skolars 60-30, and Dewsbury dropped points against Oldham.

Related topics:Castleford TigersHuddersfield GiantsLeeds RhinosDewsburyFeatherstone Rovers