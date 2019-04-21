Five-star Aamir Jamal bowls Doncaster Town to victory over Tickhill

Aamir Jamal inspired Doncaster Town to an opening day win over neighbours Tickhill in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

Jamal claimed a five-wicket haul on his debut as Doncaster won by 21 runs at Town Fields.

The former Pakistan under-19 international finished with figures of 5-45 from 14.1 overs.

He snared four of the last five wickets to fall - including dangermen Mark Cummins and Jordan Lowe - as Tickhill slipped to 150 all out chasing 172 for victory.

Alex Rowland had earlier snared 6-46 from 15 overs to give Tickhill’s new-look side plenty of encouragement in their first game back in the top flight following last season’s South Yorkshire League Championship title success.

Duncan Heath top scored with 32 for the hosts and Jack Shutt added 27.

Doncaster were well placed on 122-4 before Rowland single-handedly reduced them to 131-8, only for tailender Curtis Free to then make a vital 29 to see his side up to 171 all out.

New signing Cummins dropped anchor for Tickhill in response but wickets fell around the opener to leave the visitors on 83-5 and the game in the balance.

Cummins (43) and Lowe (30) added 46 for the sixth wicket and raised hopes of a successful run chase – but Jamal had other ideas.

The paceman bowled Lowe and then had Cummins caught by skipper Luke Townsend as Tickhill’s last five wickets fell for 21 runs.

Heath also impressed with the ball, picking up 3-21 from 15 overs.

Ross Diver was the only other visiting batsman to reach double figures.

Doncaster visit Barnsley on Saturday, while Tickhill host Treeton.

See this week’s Free Press for more pictures from Town Fields.