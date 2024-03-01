Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirteen-year-old Ruby Ransford and her 10-year-old sibling Grace went out to Poland to compete in the Edge Cup along with three other members of Sheffield ice Skating Club (SiSC). Ruby competed in the free skating section (advance novices) and fared well against some competitors who were as many as four years older than her. She came seventh in a 12-strong field.

As for Grace she went one better and ended up coming home with a medal, finishing third in the solo ice dance event.

The pair certainly put the effort in, practicing six days a week. Their schedule would send shivers down most people, as they get up at 4am and head to their training HQ at iceSheffield before then heading to Hill House School in Doncaster.