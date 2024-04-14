Featherstone Rovers inflict third straight defeat on below par Doncaster RLFC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers had previously struggled to capture the form which saw them finish well clear at the top of last season’s league following a number of departures.

But boosted by the return of stand-off Ben Reynolds, who starred for Leigh in their Challenge Cup win last season, and several key players from injury and suspension, they produced arguably their best display of the campaign.

The Dons have now lost their last three games following their win over York and they will continue to struggle to pick up results until they at least start to capitalise on their chances, which are fewer than in League One last season, and cut out the unforced errors which is leading to an increased defensive workload which again took its toll in the second half as Rovers posted 30 points without reply.

The Dons were given an early chance to post points when Reynolds, whose half-back partnership with Paul Turner posed problems throughout, was sin-binned for double dissent after just five minutes but they were unable to turn pressure into points and fell behind when hooker Connor James scored from close range.

Winger Luke Briscoe, one of a handful of former Featherstone players in the Doncaster ranks, came within inches of opening the Dons account on 17 minutes after cutting in from the wing after some good handling.

The ball was then moved along the line to Josh Guzdek, playing his first game of the season on the wing after operating at full-back, but he lost the ball over the line after cutting inside when he might have done better going for the corner.

Rovers rode their luck and increased their lead a few minutes later when big winger Gareth Gale crashed over from close range in the corner for a try converted by Reynolds, who helped give the visitors the direction and organisation that they have been missing in recent weeks following his return from Hull KR.

Loui McConnell was held just short as the Dons returned to the attack prior to Reynolds pulling off a try-saving tackle to nail Guzdek five metres out.

Briscoe’s effort to keep another attack going ten metres out led to an 85m interception try for James which earned Rovers a 16-0 lead after 38 minutes.

It proved a case of third time lucky for Guzdek when he touched down on the hooter after exchanging passes with centre Brad Hey.

Their spirits lifted, Doncaster made a bright start to the second half with full-back Craig Hall making good ground and had Guzdek been able to touch down from a crossfield kick by Connor Robinson they would have made further inroads into Featherstone’s lead.

Once again Rovers showed how it was done when Reynolds, who also added the extras, crossed from close range a couple of minutes later to make it 22-4.

No sooner had the cheers of the Featherstone fans died down than Turner sent full-back Caleb Aekins racing over unopposed for an another converted try.

The scrum-half also provided the try-scoring pass – Johnston going for the interception – to second-rower Brad Day’s 54th minute converted try as Rovers opened up a 34-4 lead.

The Dons tested the Rovers defence for the first time since the start of the half through Pauli and Lovodua prior to Day ghosting past Pauli to claim his second converted try on the hour.

The Dons’ defensive work continued to be below par and they fell further behind when they were slow react to a grubber-kick by Harry Bowes.

The Dons went close to a second try late on but Rovers continued to defend well.