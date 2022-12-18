Sprotbrough snooker ace Barry West died on Thursday aged 64, having suffered from ‘severe health issues’, according to his son Craig, who is trying to raise £5,000 to give his dad ‘a decent send off’.

Barry played on the pro tour from 1985 to 1997 and was ranked as high as 21st in the world at the height of his career in the 1989/90 season.

He reached the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in both 1985 and 1988 as well as the same stage of the 1988 International Open.

Barry made the last 16 of the World Senior Snooker Championships in 2012.

“He was a very popular lad on the snooker scene very well-liked and a very much respected person,” wrote Craig on a gofundme page set up in his name.

"In more recent times life wasn't as good he struggled with severe health issues."

The post continued: "Unfortunately, dad left this world with very little.

“I know at this moment in time these are very hard times for all of us, but I'm sure like me you would like to see him get a decent send off so all donations whatever [sic] will be much appreciated.”

Several snooker players have paid tribute to Barry.

Stuart Carrington wrote on social media: “RIP Barry West, pleasure to have known you for many years now such a shock to hear the sad news.”

Ian McCulloch added: “Really sad news about the passing of Yorkshire snooker legend Barry West.

"A great top 32 player back in the late 80s and a real character on and off the table. Spent a lot of time back in the day together.”

Barry was beaten by eventual champion Steve Davis in the 1985 edition of the UK Championship, a Triple Crown event.

Three years later, at the International Open, he lost to another snooker legend, Jimmy White, who eventually finished as runner-up behind Davis at that year’s tournament.

As of Sunday afternoon almost £500 had been raised for Barry.

