News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Faltering Doncaster RLFC slide to defeat at North Wales Crusaders

Doncaster RLFC slumped to a third defeat in four games as their Betfred League One promotion hopes continue to falter.
By Steve Hossack
Published 6th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST- 2 min read

Their 28-22 defeat away at North Wales Crusaders, in a game switched to Chester RFC’s ground, and Hunslet’s win at Rochdale, all but put paid to any realistic chance of pipping the Leeds-based club for second spot on a day when Dewsbury clinched the title.

The Dons retain third spot but may have to win all three remaining games - a run-in which sees them entertain the new champions - to see off the challenge of Oldham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being down to just 18 fit players and having to draft in a scrum-half from the amateur ranks, sixth-placed Crusaders led from the start in what was a must-win game for them in their battle against Rochdale for the final play-off spot.

Misi Taulapapa was on the trysheet for Doncaster.Misi Taulapapa was on the trysheet for Doncaster.
Misi Taulapapa was on the trysheet for Doncaster.
Most Popular

Although fit-again winger Jack Sanderson crossed for an unconverted try after Crusaders had opened up a 6-0 lead, that was as good as it got for Richard Horne’s side in the first half as the home side added two further converted tries to open up an 18-4 interval lead.

The Dons had produced a dominant second half display to beat Workington up in Cumbria last time out, and their chances of producing another comeback received a boost when scrum-half Connor Robinson crossed for a try he also converted.

But a penalty and a fourth converted try saw Crusaders, who had never beaten the Dons at home in the league, open up what proved to be a match-winning 26-10 lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centre Misi Taulapapa bagged a third Doncaster try prior to half-back Leon Hayes, who finished with 16 points, making it 28-16 with a second penalty.

Stand-off Ben Johnston went over late on but it was nothing more than a scant consolation for a Doncaster side who will be grateful that their next game is against bottom club London Skolars in the capital on Friday night.

Dons: Guzdek, Halliday, Taulapapa, Tali, Sanderson, Johnston, Robinson, Cooper, Whitmore, Kenga, Smeaton, Ferres, Holdstock. Subs: Foster, Burns, Roberts, Vete.

Related topics:League OneDoncaster RLFCConnor RobinsonHunslet