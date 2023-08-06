Their 28-22 defeat away at North Wales Crusaders, in a game switched to Chester RFC’s ground, and Hunslet’s win at Rochdale, all but put paid to any realistic chance of pipping the Leeds-based club for second spot on a day when Dewsbury clinched the title.

The Dons retain third spot but may have to win all three remaining games - a run-in which sees them entertain the new champions - to see off the challenge of Oldham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being down to just 18 fit players and having to draft in a scrum-half from the amateur ranks, sixth-placed Crusaders led from the start in what was a must-win game for them in their battle against Rochdale for the final play-off spot.

Misi Taulapapa was on the trysheet for Doncaster.

Although fit-again winger Jack Sanderson crossed for an unconverted try after Crusaders had opened up a 6-0 lead, that was as good as it got for Richard Horne’s side in the first half as the home side added two further converted tries to open up an 18-4 interval lead.

The Dons had produced a dominant second half display to beat Workington up in Cumbria last time out, and their chances of producing another comeback received a boost when scrum-half Connor Robinson crossed for a try he also converted.

But a penalty and a fourth converted try saw Crusaders, who had never beaten the Dons at home in the league, open up what proved to be a match-winning 26-10 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Misi Taulapapa bagged a third Doncaster try prior to half-back Leon Hayes, who finished with 16 points, making it 28-16 with a second penalty.

Stand-off Ben Johnston went over late on but it was nothing more than a scant consolation for a Doncaster side who will be grateful that their next game is against bottom club London Skolars in the capital on Friday night.