But he will always have a special connection with the club.

Faraimo made his long-awaited Dons debut in Sunday’s 18-6 Betfred League One play-off final win over North Wales Crusaders at the Eco-Power Stadium.

That could also be his last appearance in rugby league.

Bureta Faraimo joined Doncaster RLFC following his Castleford Tigers exit.

The Hull-based wing, who represented the Parramatta Eels in the NRL and Hull F.C. and Castleford in Super League, encountered visa issues after joining last month which prevented him from playing.

Faraimo joined Dons on a short-term basis following his Tigers exit but is set to leave the club now the season is over.

"I couldn’t say I have had a better debut,” said Faraimo, who was born in New Zealand but has represented the United States in two Rugby League World Cups.

"It was a good day, a good debut and a great final for promotion.

"It’s a beautiful way to sign off.”

Faraimo’s next move already lined up.

The 33-year-old has begun turning out for rugby union side Hull RUFC in the National League 2 North.

"I’m playing at Hull with the ambition of kicking on and seeing where we go,” he said.

"I used to play rugby union back at school but the game I played ten years ago is not the game that’s being played today."

Faraimo is enjoying the challenge of switching codes and being the rookie, rather than a veteran.

"I have always wanted to give rugby union a go,” he said.

"But the last time the opportunity came up was the lockdown, so it was pretty hard to be moving around with no security.

"Now, the opportunity came up.”

Despite the frustration of missing out on game-time at Doncaster Faraimo insisted he had enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire – and refused to rule out a return to rugby league.

"It’s been good," he said.

"It was a bit late and last-minute but we got through in the end and just in time for the last game.

"I will never shut the door on rugby league. An opportunity might come back with Doncaster later on. I might take it, I might not.