'Everyone should be really proud' - Doncaster Town celebrate winning ECB Yorkshire South Premier League title
All-rounder James Stuart says everyone at Doncaster Town should be proud of the club’s ECB Yorkshire South Premier League title success.
Town ended a memorable season on a high by beating Hallam and then lifting the league trophy at Town Fields on Saturday.
The club had previously won a Yorkshire League title only once, in 1999, since joining as founder members in 1937. The league was regionalised in 2016.
Stuart, who scored over 700 runs this season and took 20 wickets, posted on social media: “Now the dust has settled [...]. Great achievement by the whole club in winning an ECB league trophy.
“This couldn’t be done without players from all teams stepping up. Four strong teams out each Saturday is fantastic.
“We have great players we have brought to the club, but the club would not be in the position it is without its local players who have played through the age groups and through the different teams (4/3/2s) within the club.
“Also, thanks to everyone off the field and all the ex-players and older heads who give us advice through the years.
“Everyone should be really proud.
“Now let’s do our best to get to Headingley in a few weeks and go hard again next season.”
Doncaster Town chairman Bill Zuurbier said: “A great effort on and off the field over the last three years has led to this great day. Terrific stuff by all within the club.”
Duncan Heath carried his bat for 88 as Town posted 205-7 against Hallam.
Joe Cooper made 38 but the visitors were all out for 170. Jack Shutt caused the most problems, claiming 4-53.
Luke Townsend returned to the side following his dismissal as captain last month.
n Doncaster Town have thanked The Rotary Club of Doncaster for their £500 donation towards the renovation of their two-lane artificial grass netting facility.
“This donation is greatly appreciated and will help make our facilities safe again for our local community uses for many years to come,” said director of cricket James Ward.
Any businesses interested in sponsoring the club should contact James on 07718 128782 or wardy.1984@hotmail.co.uk.