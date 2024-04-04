Entertainment expected as Dons prepare to host title favourites Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Even though what was scheduled to be an away game has been switched to Doncaster due to problems at Trinity’s DIY Kitchens ground, head coach Richard Horne is expecting a tough encounter.

Wakefield avenged their only defeat of the season - on a mud-bath of a pitch in their Challenge Cup tie at Featherstone Rovers - in their league game at the same stadium at the weekend.

“We are not a million miles off being where we want to be and there were certainly more plus points than negatives when you look back at Friday’s defeat against Sheffield,” he said.

Dons' Josh Guzdek celebrates his try against Sheffield with Luke Briscoe. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“We are continuing to grow as a group and that is all we can ask. The boys were disappointed after the Sheffield game because of how hard they worked and if we had been a little bit smarter we could have had the right result against a very good team.

“Although their ground is a great facility it’s good to be at home again on what we hope will be another good pitch (as it was against Sheffield) because you want to be playing on a nice firm pitch and I’m sure that they will also appreciate it if that is the case on Sunday.”

Horne was pleased with the way the supporters got behind the team on Sunday and hopes for more of the same to counter what is expected to be a big Wakefield following.

“It was a fantastic game to watch and the crowds are getting better each week and hopefully there will be an even bigger crowd on Sunday and a really good atmosphere,” he said.

“We want to continue to grow our fan base and if we keep producing performances like we have in the first two weeks of the league season then hopefully that will happen because what fans want to see is the boys really trying and playing some entertaining rugby.

“We’ll always look to throw the ball about and play some attacking rugby, as well as being solid in defence, and I’m sure Wakefield will do so it promises to be another entertaining game.”