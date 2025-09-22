The 2025/25 season kicked off with a pre-season fixture against Edinburgh Rugby in a double fixture for Edinburgh against us and then Ealing Trailfinders. Each Edinburgh team will have been a mix of first team players and A team players. The side that the Knights played was a youthful side but Trailfinders faced a more experienced side.

On Friday the Knights welcome Edinburgh Rugby A, some of whom will have faced the Knights last Friday. As mentioned, the team that faced the Knights in Edinburgh were a team of younger players, probably very similar to those that lost 31-19 to Ulster a week earlier.

The team that the Knights will play at Castle Park will be very different and much better. They’ll be more experienced and probably most will be first team players as Burgh look for revenge after the Knights beat a young Edinburgh team last Friday 33-43.

Possibly fortunately for the Knights, Edinburgh’s Lions trio Duhan vander Merwe, Darcy Graham and Pierre Shoemann will not be available again.

Last season’s Championship champions Ealing Trailfinders were beaten 27-14 by the more experienced side that Edinburgh fielded. This was despite being 10-14 in the lead at the break. Scottish international hooker Ewan Ashman scored first after dotting down behind a rolling maul, then winger Lewis Wells scored in the corner. In the 56th minute winger Ross McCann took advantage of a turnover, found a gap and sprinted to the line for Burgh.

With five minutes to play British Lion flanker Hamish Watson scored after another turnover, the was on the end of a two-on-one and cantered in. These are potentially plays and danger men that the Knights need to be wary of.

Last Friday the Knights beat Edinburgh 33-43 in an 11-try thriller.

Against the Knights winger, Malalili Satala chipped over, regathered and scored. Ex Knight loanee Tom Currie ran in from out wide. Shortly after, inside centre, Matt Davidson broke into space and offloaded to supporting scrum half, Conor McAlpine.

Next Edinburgh scored again before the half time whistle after the forwards spent some time trying to drive the ball over the line, before shipping it out to fly half Ross Wolfenden to finish the job. Satala then scored another solo try for the hosts to open the second half try-scoring, by snatching a loose ball and speeding over the line. Again these are different plays and danger men that the Knights need to be wary of.

For the Knights back row Thom Smith, utility back Matt McNabb, back three Ryan Olewofela, back row Captain Rys Tait, substitute full back Jordan Olewofela and centre Zach Kerr touched down for the 5-7 try-count win. (All pictured).