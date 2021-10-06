Dons to subsidise fans' coach travel to play-off final at Workington

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The club has teamed up with New Image Contracts to enable fans to travel up to Cumbria for £10.

A similar offer was put in place for Dons’ play-off trip to North Wales Crusaders and fans then travelled to Keighley for free at the weekend – and on both occasions the strong travelling contingent played their part in helping the players get over the winning line.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall told the Free Press: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to our fans for coming in numbers and supporting us.

“I think they've realised that they play a big part in getting us through some of these games when it gets a bit tough and they are there in numbers.”

Tickets for Sunday’s final at Derwent Park are available HERE priced £13.50 for adults, £8.50 for concessions and £1.50 for children.

The coach will depart from the Keepmoat Stadium at 7.30am ahead of the 1pm kick off.