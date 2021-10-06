Dons to subsidise fans' coach travel to play-off final at Workington
Doncaster RLFC will again subsidise the cost of coach travel for fans heading to Sunday’s League One play-off final at Workington Town.
The club has teamed up with New Image Contracts to enable fans to travel up to Cumbria for £10.
A similar offer was put in place for Dons’ play-off trip to North Wales Crusaders and fans then travelled to Keighley for free at the weekend – and on both occasions the strong travelling contingent played their part in helping the players get over the winning line.
Dons chief executive Carl Hall told the Free Press: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to our fans for coming in numbers and supporting us.
“I think they've realised that they play a big part in getting us through some of these games when it gets a bit tough and they are there in numbers.”
Tickets for Sunday’s final at Derwent Park are available HERE priced £13.50 for adults, £8.50 for concessions and £1.50 for children.
The coach will depart from the Keepmoat Stadium at 7.30am ahead of the 1pm kick off.
To book contact Keeley Thompson on 07557 995337 or Tracy Armstrong on 07500 788043. Bookings must be made by 3pm on Thursday, October 7.