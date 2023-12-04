News you can trust since 1925
Dons to host York Knights in Championship curtain-raiser

Doncaster RLFC will start their Betfred Championship campaign at home to York Knights on Sunday, March 17.
By Sports reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:59 GMT
Sheffield Eagles then visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday, March 29 for another early season derby clash before Richard Horne’s side travel to relegated Betfred Super League side Wakefield Trinity on Sunday, April 7.

Doncaster will conclude the regular season at home to Wakefield on Sunday, September 29.

The Dons defeated North Wales Crusaders in the League 1 promotion final to end their eight-year Championship exile.

The Dons celebrate winning promotion from League 1. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.comThe Dons celebrate winning promotion from League 1. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com
The 2024 season will get underway next month with a new group stage in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Doncaster will travel to Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday, January 28 before hosting Sheffield Eagles on Sunday, February 4.

The top team in each group – plus the best-performing second-placed team – go forward to the quarter finals.

