Dons star Ben Johnston eager to repay his teammates in play-off final

Johnston’s early dismissal for dissent in the club’s first home league game helped the Lions run up a huge 64-22 victory over the Dons – something which the speedy half-back still regrets.

“It both contributed to the size of the defeat and I also picked up a five-match ban,” said Johnston. “It was stupid of me and I’ve been looking to pay back the lads ever since.

“It was pleasing to help the team win the return at Swinton but we let ourselves down in the recent play-off game over there and we didn’t give a good account of ourselves on the day.

Ben Johnston. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“You can’t give any side 22 points start, let alone a side as good as Swinton, and expect to come away with a win.

“We know we’ve got to be better in Sunday’s final and we are confident that we will be and do ourselves justice.

“We know that we are a good side; you don’t only lose twice in fifteen games unless you are. We showed that in Sunday’s semi-final win over Rochdale

“They’ve got a good pair of half-backs and it will be up to whoever plays there on Sunday to try and win that battle. Whenever I play I always try and be better than my opposite number.

“Their forwards will pose a big threat again but I thought our middles were brilliant against Rochdale.

“We hadn’t expected to win so easily because they had run us very close with a depleted side a few weeks ago, but when we are on we are a very tough side to beat.

“We know that we can trouble any team (in this division) on the day and, although they’ll start favourites, I don’t think they’ll be overly confident and they’ll be wary of the threat we pose.”

Having played most of his career at a higher level, Johnston would love to see the Dons back in the Championship next season.

But whatever happens the former Castleford, Halifax and York half-back has no regrets at dropping into the third tier two years ago.

“Because of where I was in my life at the time, I wanted to come here and I’ve got no regrets,” he said.