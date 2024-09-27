​Dons set to face runaway league leaders in final game of season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC couldn’t have had a tougher game to end their Betfred Championship campaign than to face runaway league leaders Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday.

Trinity, whose fortunes have been transformed since millionaire businessman Mark Ellis took over the club last autumn, will start next month’s promotion play-offs red-hot favourites to make an immediate return to the Super League.

Dons boss Richard Horne adopted a realistic viewpoint when discussing the club’s prospects.

“You only have to look at their results this season, during which they have only lost one game, to know the size of our task,” he told the Free Press.

Action from the Dons’ win at Swinton Lions. Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

“Obviously we’ll be going there to play as well as we can, and I’m sure the boys will enjoy playing in front of what will be the biggest crowd we’ve played in front of this season.

“We certainly don’t want to be on the end of a hiding in our last game of the season, but we are setting ourselves realistic targets, given the quality of the team we are likely to face. If we can do better than we did when we lost 42-6 when we played them at home at the start of the season, that would be a good result. We’d certainly be happy to keep the margin of defeat below 30 points.”

The Dons, who were already short of prop Brad Knowles, hooker Greg Burns and stand-off Ben Johnston, will also be without powerhouse second-rower Pauli Pauli, who will miss the game after picking up a two-match ban in the recent win over Widnes.

“It’s another blow for us and Pauli is gutted to miss out being a former Wakefield player,” said Horne.

Better news for Horne is that second-rower Brett Ferres, who was a late cry-off ahead of Sunday’s win at Swinton after falling ill, is likely to be available to face one of his former clubs.

Given the injury situation, Horne is likely to continue with loose-forward Loui McConnell in the hooking role following his impressive display at Swinton.

“He was fantastic for us considering that he is not a natural hooker,” said Horne. “Not only did he have to manage the game plan he also barged his way over for a try. He also played the full game which we hadn’t planned on him doing.”

With several of the current squad likely to be leaving the club at the end of the season, the side can expect a rousing reception at the final whistle, whatever the result, from travelling Doncaster supporters in view of what the side have achieved and the entertaining rugby they have served up on their return to the Championship.