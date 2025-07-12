Dons set to break new ground in testing clash with London Broncos

The Kuflink Stadium. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Doncaster RLFC will break new ground for the second successive week in the Betfred Championship when taking on London Broncos at the Kuflink Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broncos are now based at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium, but as was the case with Toulouse last weekend, they have had to find an alternative venue due to annual maintenance work being carried out.

They have played several games a season in recent years at the home of National League (South) Ebbsfleet United and boast a decent record there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recorded arguably their best result of the season there at the weekend when beating former league leaders, Halifax Panthers, 20-14 to claim successive wins for the first time since their relegation from the Super League last September.

The Dons will be looking to claim a double over the Broncos having beaten them 30-12 at the Eco-Power Stadium back in May – their first win over them in over 30 years.

Although the Dons ran out worthy winners in the end, they encountered surprisingly stiff resistance in the first half and Broncos, who had only 18 fit players on their books that day, showed plenty of spirit for a side which had lost its previous five games and which found itself in the bottom two.

But with PNG internationals Watson Boas and Edene Gebbie both showing up well, the Dons overturned the 8-6 interval deficit and got well on top in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Super League players, utility back Liam Tindall and prop Lewis Bienek, have both played for the Dons on loan back in their League One days, and both will pose a threat along with the likes of half-backs Connor O’Beirne and Luke Polselli and full-back Alex Walker.

Dons second-rower Jacob Jones, who has been a regular in Richard Horne’s side, will need no introduction to Broncos’ fans.

Joining the club on loan from Super League side Leigh Leopards, Jones was the Supporters Club’s Player of the Season last year.

Horne predicted after the game at the Eco-Power Stadium that the return against the Broncos could prove a testing affair – especially if they were able to strengthen their squad as a result of an imminent takeover in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there have been no significant signings to date, Broncos’ results since that defeat have been impressive and have boosted their hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone.

They were only beaten 12-10 by visiting Widnes Vikings in their next game and held leaders Toulouse – who needed a late try make sure of victory - to an eight-point victory margin at the Stade Ernest Wollen.

They followed that up with a crushing 72-6 win against bottom club Hunslet at the South Leeds Stadium.