Dons see off Thornhill Trojans to reach Challenge Cup third round

Doncaster RLFC safely negotiated their passage through to the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a 24-6 win over Thornhill Trojans.

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 6:01 pm
Misi Taulapapa, right, scored in the win over Thornhill Trojans. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The Dons knew not to underestimate their amateur opponents after requiring a last gasp try to beat them two years ago in the same competition.

First half tries from Ben Johnston and Misi Taulapapa helped the hosts establish a 12-0 half time lead at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Aaron York and Greg Burns added their names to the trysheet to take the game out of the reach of the National Conference League side.

Harry Woollard scored a late consolation try for Thornhill.

The third round draw will take place on Tuesday evening.

