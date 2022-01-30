Dons see off Thornhill Trojans to reach Challenge Cup third round
Doncaster RLFC safely negotiated their passage through to the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a 24-6 win over Thornhill Trojans.
The Dons knew not to underestimate their amateur opponents after requiring a last gasp try to beat them two years ago in the same competition.
First half tries from Ben Johnston and Misi Taulapapa helped the hosts establish a 12-0 half time lead at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Aaron York and Greg Burns added their names to the trysheet to take the game out of the reach of the National Conference League side.
Harry Woollard scored a late consolation try for Thornhill.
The third round draw will take place on Tuesday evening.