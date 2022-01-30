Dons see off Thornhill Trojans to reach Challenge Cup third round

Misi Taulapapa, right, scored in the win over Thornhill Trojans. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The Dons knew not to underestimate their amateur opponents after requiring a last gasp try to beat them two years ago in the same competition.

First half tries from Ben Johnston and Misi Taulapapa helped the hosts establish a 12-0 half time lead at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Aaron York and Greg Burns added their names to the trysheet to take the game out of the reach of the National Conference League side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Woollard scored a late consolation try for Thornhill.