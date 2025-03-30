Dons secure hard-fought win over Toulouse Olympique

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC winged their way to a hard-fought 10-6 Betfred Championship win over second-placed Toulouse Olympique at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday night to give Club Doncaster their second win of the day.

Wingers Luke Briscoe and Bureta Faraimo shared out the tries as the Dons inflicted a first defeat in four games on the former Super League side in a game of few scoring chances.

The Dons’ first home win of the 2025 campaign was built on an outstanding defensive display with every one of the 17 players playing their part with hooker Greg Burns, in particular, catching the eye.

They also made the best of their limited scoring chances in a defence-dominated game.

Toulouse enjoyed the better of the opening exchange but failed to turn pressure into points until centre Paul Marcon capitalised on a loose ball from a kick close to the line to touch down for a sixth-minute try converted by Anthony Marion.

Toulouse, who have remained a full-time side following their relegation to the Championship a couple of years ago, continued to test the Doncaster defence with their expansive handling without being able to add to their tally – though they would have done so had pacy full-back Olly Ashall-Bott produced the necessary finish after winning the race to his kick over the line.

Despite some strong running by the likes of forwards Josh Bowden, Alex Sutcliffe, Suaia Matagi, Loui McConnell and Brad Knowles, the Dons rarely tested the Toulouse defence, the best in the division going into the game, in the first half-hour with too much reliance at times on one-out rugby.

They did go close, however, at the start of the second quarter when Faraimo was held just short on the last tackle after moving the ball out wide.

The breakthrough came on the other flank on 34 minutes. The Dons moved the ball out to their right inside the Toulouse 20 with Briscoe cutting in from his wing before twisting out of a tackle to touch down in the corner.

Recalled half-back Connor Robinson failed to add the touchline conversion in the windy conditions but was on target with an easier penalty just before the break to level the scores.

Toulouse enjoyed the better of the territorial exchanges in the third quarter but lacked their usual cutting edge in attack and only occasionally threatened the Doncaster line.

The Dons got their noses in front on 67 minutes when they capitalised on their first visit to the Toulouse 20 of the half. Full-back Craig Hall, who had joined the line, threw out a long ball to Faraimo who bounced his opposite number out of the way on a 20m run to the line. Robinson again pulled his conversion wide which led to a nervy finish.

“It was a tough performance,” said Dons No 2 Chris Plume. “It wasn’t glamorous but we knew that defensively we really needed to be on our game with our decisions and our actions and we were all night.

“We’ve got a good pack and we’ll get better as the season goes on. The challenge for our boys is play like that in our next game and the game after that.

“If you can play better each week then you are heading in the right direction, and we are.”

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Bowden, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Sutcliffe, McConnell, Subs: Smeaton, Misky, Knowles, Baldwinson. 18th man: Gebbie.