Dons prepare for Oldham test after comfortable win in Cornwall

The second-rower, who notched a hat-trick in the club’s last league game, went one better in Saturday’s game against Cornwall at the Memorial Stadium as the Dons bounced back from a disappointing second half display in their Challenge Cup defeat at London Broncos the previous week to claim a 48-16 win.

Although Cornwall will probably feel the final score did not reflect their efforts, boosted by the return of a number of key players, the Dons were always on course for a fourth league win in as many starts.

The Dons return to the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday when they play host to Oldham for the second time in as many months.

Sam Smeaton. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The Dons had to come from 18-0 down to claim a 28-26 win over the visitors in their Challenge Cup second round tie with centre Jack Sanderson sealing victory with his fourth try of the game five minutes from time.

Since then the Lancashire club have been taken over by a new consortium who announced plans to return to Boundary Park next season, have won all three home games including a 56-18 derby victory over visiting Rochdale on Good Friday, and go into Sunday’s game in third place.

