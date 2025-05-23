Dons must build on Halifax win against London Broncos - Smeaton

Sam Smeaton. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Veteran second-rower Sam Smeaton says he and his Doncaster RLFC teammates have got to learn the lessons from the outstanding 30-6 win at Halifax last time out going forward.

“It was certainly our best performance, though there have been other good performances, in a season where we have lacked consistency at times,” said Smeaton, who played a huge role in getting the club promoted from Betfred League One in 2023.

“We made a lot of unforced errors in the defeats at Barrow and at home to Oldham and both sides capitalised and that is what we addressed going into the Halifax game.

“As a result we had a narrow focus on how we wanted to play with ball in hand and we stuck to the game-plan and it paid off. We completed our sets well and that enabled us to put more pressure on their defence and because we didn’t have to do as much defending as we have had to in some games, we had the energy to win the game in the last quarter.

“We’ve spoken about completing high all season but we haven’t always managed to do it for 80 minutes. But when we do, and we have the necessary skills to take advantage, we are capable of putting on a performance like we did against Halifax.

“It was another great performance by the forwards, against a big, strong-running Halifax pack. Despite the injuries we’ve suffered the pack has been great all season. Everyone has worked their socks off every week irrespective of the result.

“It was a step in the right direction and we’ve just got to build on that performance in our next two home games against London Broncos on Sunday and Bradford Bulls the following week prior to a run of five away games.

“Given the fact that London are struggling at the moment on paper we should be expected to win being at home. But we’ll not be taking them for granted – after all Halifax, being top of the league at the time, will have fancied their chances against us.

“I think anybody can beat anybody else this season and the table probably doesn’t accurately reflect the strength of some of the teams. There are some big teams below us who you wouldn’t normally expect to see there.

“We just missed out on the play-offs last season but I am 100 per cent confident that we are good enough to make the top six this season and that’s not me being arrogant. We just back ourselves as a team to do well and we work very hard in training to try and make it happen.”