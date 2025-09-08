Dons' man: 'York thrashing was tough one to take but we want to end season on a high'

Dons' Reece Lynne

Doncaster RLFC could finish as low as ninth in the Betfred Championship table if they lose at home to sixth-placed Halifax on Sunday and other results go against them.

Were that prove to be the case it would represent a disappointing campaign for Richard Horne’s side, who looked well-placed to improve on last season’s eighth place finish and make the play-offs for the first time in over a decade faced with a glut of home fixtures in the run-in.

But a run of five successive defeats, culminating in Sunday’s 56-0 reversal against leaders York Knights, put paid to those hopes.

York boss Mark Applegarth admitted he had expected a much closer game: “I thought the first 25 minutes were really crucial; we did what we had spoken about doing. I thought we got a bit loose in the last ten minutes and that probably rolled over into the second half and if Doncaster had scored first it might have been a different game because they are a quality team.

“But once we’d scored that fourth try we put our foot on the gas and how we went about our business was a joy to watch.”

Neither clearly disappointed head coach Richard Horne, or his number two Chris Plume, wanted to talk to the Free Press after Sunday’s game. But skipper Reece Lyne reluctantly did so.

“We lost the energy battle,” said the centre. “We gave too much ball away which then asked too much of our defence against the best team in the league.

“We were well beaten (66-0) when we played them at their ground earlier in the season and the lads’ intention going into the game was to try and put the record straight although we knew they had won their previous sixteen games.

“Despite the scoreline – the game got away from us in the last quarter – I thought we defended well for long periods. But you can’t do that for 80 minutes against such a good team.

“It was a tough one to take and the fact that we wouldn’t have made the play-offs even if we had won due to Halifax beating Widnes, doesn’t make it any easier.

“We’ve got one game left and we want to end the season on a winning note – not least because we owe the fans after what happened against York.

“We picked up a good (30-6) win at Haliax earlier in the season when they were riding high at the top of the league. They had a bit of a rocky spell in mid-season and dropped out of the top six but they have finished the season really well and made sure of their play-off spot when beating Widnes on Sunday.”