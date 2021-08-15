Dons in freefall and in danger of emulating Doncaster Rovers' collapse

Doncaster RLFC. Photo: Rob Terrace

The Dons are in serious danger of emulating their Club Doncaster colleagues Doncaster Rovers whose season completely fell off a cliff last term.

Richard Horne’s side won five games on the bounce earlier in the season and had aspirations of challenging for the one automatic promotion spot in Betfred League One.

But, after spending the majority of the season in the top three, Doncaster are now facing a battle just to finish in the top six and qualify for the play-offs.

They have won just one of their last seven games and their win-less sequence of five matches included a draw with bottom side West Wales Raiders, whose only point this season came against Doncaster.

Sunday’s defeat saw the Dons drop to fourth in the table, with Rochdale, Keighley and seventh-placed Hunslet now all within striking distance.

To make matters worse they host Barrow Raiders and Workington Town, the division’s top two, in their next two games.

Doncaster’s squad has been hit by Covid and last month’s game against North Wales was postponed as a result of more than seven Dons players being forced into isolation after either a positive test or as a close contact – but they are not the only club to be affected by Covid.