Dons held to disappointing draw at London Skolars
Doncaster RLFC’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 16-16 draw at lowly London Skolars on Friday night.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:30 am
Richard Horne’s side battled back from 14-6 down to lead 16-14 but a late London penalty ensured the spoils were shared.
Sam Smeaton, Sam Doherty and Ben Howe were Doncaster’s try scorers.
The Dons’ second draw of the season meant they missed an opportunity to apply some pressure on Betfred League One leaders Barrow Raiders who suffered a surprise defeat at Keighley last weekend.
They remain third in the table, three points behind Barrow.