Dons held to disappointing draw at London Skolars

Doncaster RLFC. Photo: Rob Terrace

Richard Horne’s side battled back from 14-6 down to lead 16-14 but a late London penalty ensured the spoils were shared.

Sam Smeaton, Sam Doherty and Ben Howe were Doncaster’s try scorers.

The Dons’ second draw of the season meant they missed an opportunity to apply some pressure on Betfred League One leaders Barrow Raiders who suffered a surprise defeat at Keighley last weekend.