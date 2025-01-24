Dons head into Challenge Cup clash with Bradford Bulls as underdogs

Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to stay on the Wembley trail when they take on Championship rivals Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Head coach Richard Horne is hoping to field a much stronger side than the one on duty in last weekend’s warm-up game against Sheffield Eagles in arguably the tie of the round with the likes of forwards Pauli Pauli, Suaia Matagi and Brad Knowles all likely to be available.

With a money-spinning third round home tie against Super League Castleford Tigers awaiting the winners there is no lack of incentive for both sides.

The Bulls recorded a league double over the Dons last season and Horne admits his side will be underdogs on the day.

“We were well beaten on the day over there but we were probably the better team in the return at our ground for over 65 minutes and led going into the final quarter only for them to score three quick tries to claim victory,” said Horne.

“They’ve made some good signings during the close season and they are a big team who know how to play their narrow pitch. But we’ll try and come up with a plan to counteract how they play which will hopefully give us a chance to win the game.”

Bulls have changed their head coach since last season with Brian Noble, who led the club to World Club challenge glory in the early 2000s, back in charge.

“Brian was on the coaching staff last season and will have had an input, so I don’t think they’ll play much differently.” said Horne.

“Brian always likes his sides to be very physical and very direct and that reflects in his recruitment. He’s gone for big forwards but they’ve also got pace on the edges.

“I’d say that they are probably one of the favourites to win this season’s Championship title along with the likes of Featherstone and Toulouse, so we are under no illusions.

“Bradford look to be a stronger side than last season but I also think that our squad is better – probably not in terms of numbers but in terms of quality.

“As I say, it’s going to be a really testing game for us, not least because they’ve had more warm-up games than we have and they are at home, but it is one we are looking forward to.

“Although our best chance of getting to Wembley for the first time will be the 1895 Cup, which has a new format this season, we also want to go as far as we can in the Challenge Cup.”