Dons head coach makes honest admission following play-off final defeat to Workington Town

Richard Horne

But he says Dons’ players should be proud of themselves despite losing 36-12 at Derwent Park.

Just like they did against Keighley in the previous round, Horne’s side got off to a slow start and trailed early in the game.

They recovered to trail by just six points at half time but after falling 26-12 behind – again just like the Keighley game – there was to be no fairy tale comeback on this occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We spoke about the start but we didn’t get it right, our kick-off only went 30 metres and that gave them good field position,” Horne said.

“Our first defensive set was on the back foot and we shouldn’t have let them get that close to the line.

“Nerves were probably in there and we got back into it but it wasn’t our day and things didn’t quite come off.

“The better team on the day won, they completed well in the first half and made it hard for us.”

He added: “The boys deserve credit for keeping it tight until the final ten minutes but Workington just had too much for us.

“It’s disappointing but after the year we’ve had the boys have got to be proud of themselves.”