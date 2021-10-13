Dons head coach makes honest admission following play-off final defeat to Workington Town
Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne admitted that Workington Town were the better team on the day in Sunday’s Betfred League One play-off final.
But he says Dons’ players should be proud of themselves despite losing 36-12 at Derwent Park.
Just like they did against Keighley in the previous round, Horne’s side got off to a slow start and trailed early in the game.
They recovered to trail by just six points at half time but after falling 26-12 behind – again just like the Keighley game – there was to be no fairy tale comeback on this occasion.
"We spoke about the start but we didn’t get it right, our kick-off only went 30 metres and that gave them good field position,” Horne said.
“Our first defensive set was on the back foot and we shouldn’t have let them get that close to the line.
“Nerves were probably in there and we got back into it but it wasn’t our day and things didn’t quite come off.
“The better team on the day won, they completed well in the first half and made it hard for us.”
He added: “The boys deserve credit for keeping it tight until the final ten minutes but Workington just had too much for us.
“It’s disappointing but after the year we’ve had the boys have got to be proud of themselves.”
Chief executive Carl Hall took to Twitter on Sunday to say: Just a massive thank you to @keeley_danielle & Tracy for sorting all the supporters buses to @WorkingtonTown today, sorry we couldn’t get the job done for you all, I’m so proud of this team thanks lads be proud.”