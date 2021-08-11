Dons head coach calls for massive improvement as promotion bid falters

Out of form Doncaster travel to Rochdale this weekend. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The Dons needed a last gasp try to rescue a 24-24 draw at Betfred League One bottom side West Wales Raiders on Saturday.

They remain third in the table despite winning just one of their last six games.

But a top six finish is by no means guaranteed with some tough games on the horizon.

Doncaster’s cause has not been helped by a recent Covid outbreak in the camp, while experienced full back Misi Taulapapa suffered a broken arm in training.

Raiders had lost 12 out of 12 going into last weekend’s game but led 18-4 at half time and will be kicking themselves for failing to hang on against an out of form and out of sorts Dons team.

“Overall, the performance wasn’t of the standard that we expect from ourselves,” said Horne.

“Take nothing away from the Raiders, I thought they started really well, they were big and powerful and caused us problems but we didn’t help ourselves.

“We kept gifting them turnovers and easy field position and from their they bundled their way over.

“We looked vulnerable and fragile every time we were on our line and that’s something we need to look at.

“All the games coming up are massive,” he added.

“We’ve got Rochdale, Barrow, Workington and Keighley who are all in the top six and going into that run on the back of this game is not ideal.