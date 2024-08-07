Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Like the rest of his Doncaster RLFC team-mates, full-back Josh Guzdek wants to show high-flying Toulouse Olympique that they are a better side than the one beaten 52-0 by the French outfit at the Stade Ernest-Wollon back in June.

“We didn’t play well on the night when we lost over there,” he admitted. “They are a big side and we’ll definitely need to improve on our first half performance against the Eagles and get our tactics right on the night.

“Playing two of the top three sides back-to-back is tough but they’re tough games across the board every week at this level. But we back ourselves against any team in this league and we never go into a game thinking we are going to lose. We want to win.”

Guzdek started Sunday’s South Yorkshire Betfred Championship derby at Sheffield Eagles on the bench but probably did enough to start in Saturday night’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium after making several good runs and scoring a well-taken try.

Josh Guzdek scores for the Dons. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The 29-year-old played over 70 games for the Eagles, including the inaugural 1895 Cup final at Wembley which Mark Aston’s side won, prior to joining the Dons at the end of last season following a successful loan spell.

“It was nice to come back here but it would have been even nicer had we won instead of going down 22-20,” he said. “We were almost there at the end if Reece (Lyne) had managed to find Luke (Briscoe) with that flick out of the tackle just short of the line.

“They are a good side and we made too many errors in the first half and they capitalised and we came in trailing 22-6 at half-time. We cut the errors out in the second, and, as I say, we could either have drawn or won the game at the end.”

With other results mainly going their way, the Dons only dropped one place and remain in the top half of the table with just eight games to go.

“To be where we are may be a surprise to some people but we set ourselves a target of finishing in the top six,” he told the Free Press. “I think we are doing alright; we just need to make the most of our opportunities.

“I’ve enjoyed my first full season at Doncaster, despite being in and out of the side at times. It’s just a case of taking every opportunity I can to keep my place for the following game whenever I start.

“I’ve played a bit at centre and on the wing but my main position since I was in the Hull KR Academy is full-back.”