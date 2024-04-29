Dons get the balance right in victory over Dewsbury Rams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We did the basics really well,” he said. “We got to the end of our sets and we put them under pressure and although we could have been more patient we were patient when we needed to be and the simple plays got us the points on the board.

“We look to have a high completion rate but we’ve got some edge players who can beat people in a one-on-one and if there is the space we try and give an early ball to those players.

“But our attacking play is always within boundaries and it has to be done at the right time for the right reasons and I thought we got the balance about right at times.

Richard Horne

“Where we are at the moment we just need a bit of structure to our play and a little bit of organisation before we can let players off the lead.

“I thought that we played (expansively) at the right times and when you go two or three tries in front you can look to play with a bit more shape than we had done earlier and we did and we got the result we wanted,

“What you don’t want to be doing is moving the ball just for the sake of it rather than having a purpose and that’s a big thing when it comes to our tactics rather than just trying to make it look pretty.”

He added: “Our forwards were outstanding today. Brad Knowles and Suaia Matagi both stood out, as did others, and either of them could have been man-of-the-match.

“Pauli also stood out and scored another try. He’s a big man and he’s a handful for defences near the line and we are starting to use him in the right way and the more he plays the more fitter he is getting so he will only get better the longer the season goes on.”

With Ben Johnston and Watson Boas both sidelined, Horne switched full-back Craig Hall to stand-off and was pleased with his contribution.

“Craig’s a clever player whose been around for a long time and knows this division and he has enough nous to get a team around the park and we put that trust in him to do that on Sunday.”

The decision to move Hall to half-back saw Josh Guzdek return at full back.

“Josh is solid at the back and he’s comfortable there,” said Horne.

Both prop Keelan Foster and centre Reece Lyne could be out for several weeks or more after picking up hamstring injuries during Sunday’s game.