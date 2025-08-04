Dons facing up to mounting injury crisis

Richard Horne.

Doncaster RLFC are facing their worst injury crisis of the season which could potentially derail their Betfred Championship play-off bid.

The Dons, who are level on points with fifth-placed Featherstone Rovers with a game in hand, and just two points adrift of fourth-placed Oldham, who have also played a game more, face being without a handful of regulars in Friday’s away game at second-placed Bradford Bulls.

Head coach Richard Horne told the Free Press after Sunday’s 34-24 win over Hunslet, that all but one of the injured players to miss out against Hunslet – Connor Robinson, Brad Knowles, Tyla Hepi, Brad Hey and Loui McConnell – face several more weeks on the sidelines.

Horne, who will again lack leading try-scorer Edene Gebbie (suspended) will also be checking on skipper Reece Lyne (calf), winger Luke Briscoe (heel) and on-loan winger Harvey Horne (ankle) who all picked up injuries in Sunday’s game which finished with only one back playing in his regular role.

“The injury problems couldn’t have come at a worse time as we enter our toughest run of games of the season,” said Horne, whose side face four of the five sides above them during the run-in.

“Obviously as well as the injuries going into the game we had a fair bit of disruption in the first half but I still felt the team we had out there could do the job and maintain the lead (26-8) that we had at half-time.

“But we took our foot off the gas and made too many errors. Our discipline, which is normally quite good, was probably the worst that I’ve seen it this season.

“I thought they made it very messy and disruptive after we’d opened up a 22-0 lead and it sort of hurt our flow and we got drawn into a game we didn’t want to play what with one-out carries.

“They got the momentum in the second half and we couldn’t win it back. On the occasions we did get ourselves into a good attacking position we gave away a penalty and found ourselves defending our line again. They executed a couple of tries really well, helped by our one-on-one misses, and got themselves back in the game and it was worrying when they got back to within four points of us in the final quarter.

“As I say we are disappointed with the second half because points difference could be crucial and we missed out on a chance to improve ours today.”

The Dons welcomed back second-rower Alex Sutcliffe after three months on the sidelines and Horne was happy with his display as a makeshift centre.

“With Brad being out his return came the right time for us and though he tired towards the end I thought he had a good game,” said Horne.