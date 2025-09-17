Dons' departing man Johnston on his 'emotional' farewell outing

Dons' Ben Johnston. Credit: @Doncaster_RLFC/X.

Despite a man-of-the-match performance, there was to be no fairytale ending to Doncaster RLFC stand-off Ben Johnston’s career in the club’s final game of the 2025 Betfred Championship campaign in Sunday’s clash against Halifax Panthers at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With Johnston, who has been at the club for five seasons, also playing over 100 games for Halifax earlier in his career, both teams lined up prior to the kick-off to pay tribute to him and former PNG international Jason Tali, who is also retiring having spent ten years at the club.

“It was quite emotional before the game,” said the man who regularly featured prominently at the end-of-season awards night during the club’s Betfred League One campaign.

Dons boss Richard Horne had wanted to give Tali, who has spent most of the season on loan at League One newcomers Goole Vikings, a last run-out but injury prevented him from doing so.

After praising the contribution made by Tali during his time at the club, Horne turned his attention to Johnston, who has proved one of the most popular players at the club, both on and off the field.

“I thought Benny played really well today,” said Horne. “He was probably our best player (along with winger Edene Gebbie). We asked him to run with the ball, and he did. I wish a few of the other players had done that as well.”

Johnston, who has seen his appearances this season restricted by a troublesome foot injury and the form of Watson Boas, said he hadn’t had a change of heart about hanging up his boots despite turning the clock back on occasions with his nifty footwork and eye for a gap during the game.

He told The Free Press: “A couple of clubs have been in contact regards next season, but I’m pretty set with my decision to hang up my boots even though my foot is okay at the moment and my body has felt good in recent weeks.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Doncaster and pleased to have helped them get promoted to the Championship and consolidate their place there. It’s just a pity that I wasn’t able to go out on a winning note, both for myself the team and the supporters.

“We played really well in the first half and stuck to the game plan and looked to be in control when leading 16-0 at the break. But they did well to come back in the second half. They played well.

“But, as others have said, had the try I scored in the second half, when we led 16-6, stood, then it could probably have sealed the game. I might be biased but I didn’t see anything wrong with the pass. I didn’t think it was forward.”