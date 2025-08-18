Dons' coach admits side 'just weren't good enough' in Featherstone defeat

Dons' were beaten by Featherstone at home on Sunday. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Neither Doncaster RLFC or play-off rivals Featherstone Rovers were happy with their defensive qualities in a high-scoring Betfred Championship derby clash at the Eco-Power Stadium which saw the visitors claim a 42-30 win.

“Featherstone are a good team but you don’t expect to lose a game when you score 30 points, especially at home,” said Dons No 2 Chris Plume. “It wasn’t what we were expecting; we were expecting a tighter game.

“But it was open and definitely an offensively orientated game when it needed to be a tough grind but neither team seemed to want to get into that sort of game.

“We conceded some soft tries and I imagine they’ll also be aggrieved because they did likewise. I certainly think both sides with have expected to have been better (defensively) than they were today.”

Both sides scored some eye-catching tries, but Plume told the Free Press: “If a side is poor defensively then you don’t have to be great offensively to score tries. So I don’t think that they had to be fantastic to score tries today and I would think they felt the same.”

Several of Featherstone’s tries came from kicks which Plume felt the Dons could have defended better.

“They won the midfield battle which meant that they were kicking from the right areas of the field and good quality kicks caused us problems,” he said.

“Sometimes the bounce of the ball goes your way but today it went for them (in the build-up to a couple of their tries) but that’s the game. We’d expect to be better dealing with that and getting bodies around (the defender).

“It wasn’t just their kicking game that caused us problems. There were (handling) errors throughout the game and we just weren’t good enough on the day.”

“We spoke at half-time about the fact that we needed to be better in the second half because we had made too many mistakes. Even though we scored two quickly-taken tries in the final quarter to get back within six points of them I didn’t feel that we were back in the game.

“Performances are built on momentum and it would appear at that stage that we had momentum but we hadn’t earned any. If you have genuine momentum, and you’ve earnt it, it makes a difference. But all we had done was to score a couple of breakaway tries.”

Despite the scoreline several players caught Plume’s eye.

“Pauli (Pauli) definitely made an impact when he came on and when he’s in the right frame of mind and he carries (the ball) well, he’s a handful for any team,” he said.

The Dons welcomed back a number of players who had missed recent games.

“Everyone was fully fit; it wasn’t a gamble,” said Plume. “We picked the team which we felt was suitable to do the job but given the performance we’ll assess it and see if we did pick the right team or not. It might be perceived as being a stronger team than the one which played Bradford, but the performance was certainly better last week.”

Traditionally one of the Championship’s big hitters, Rovers led throughout and opened up an 18-point lead on several occasions.

“I felt that at 14-0 that we were in control as was the case when we led 30-12 in the second half, but they came back into the game on both occasions,” said head coach Paul Cooke, who spent several successful years at the Dons, both as a player and player-coach a decade or so ago.

“I thought we had a bit of luck at times, but that’s ten wins in our last 12 games.”