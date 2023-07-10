Dons can only watch on as they drop out of top two

Hunslet, who become only the second team to beat the Dons in the league the previous week, took advantage of the first of successive blank weekends for Richard Horne’s side to climb above them on points difference after beating Midlands Hurricanes.

Oldham, who like Hunslet have now played a game more, closed to within a point of the Dons following their win over North Wales Crusaders.

The two sides meet at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday where the home side will be looking to avenge a 40-20 defeat at the Vestacare Stadium last month.

Doncaster RLFC. Photo: Rob Terrace

The outcome of that game is likely to decide which of the two sides will go on to challenge the Dons - the only side who can realistically challenge Dewsbury for the title - for second spot during the run-in.

Unbeaten Dewsbury, held to a six-point winning margin by Hunslet earlier in the season, visit the South Leeds Stadium at the end of the month and the Dons will be hoping that the home side can produce a result which would throw the title race wide open again.

The Dons return to action on Sunday week when entertaining the Hurricanes but that game is followed by potentially tricky away games at Workington and Crusaders.

