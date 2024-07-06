Dons boss sounds warning ahead of clash with basement side Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster RLFC will be aiming to complete their first Betfred Championship double of the season when they visit Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

Last season’s League One champions have struggled on their return to the second tier without the same level of financial backing provided to Dons boss Richard Horne, and the visitors will start favourites on a ground where they were beaten for the first time in the 2023 campaign.

But both winger Buretta Faraimo and Horne are not taking anything for granted.

“They are still a threat,” warned Horne. “They’ve got some quality players and can turn in a performance (on their day) as they showed when beating Batley.

The Dons are hoping to build on their win over Swinton.

“We know they are no mugs and we are going to have to be good to get the result we are wanting and certainly better than we were in the first half against Swinton on Saturday.”

Faraimo added: “Any team can beat anybody on their day. Yes, they are struggling but so were Halifax when we went there and we got well beaten.

“But we’ll be going there on the back of a win, which we needed after our recent rough patch and that will give us a lot of confidence going into the Dewsbury game.”

The former Hull FC and Castleford Super League star has settled in well at the South Yorkshire club after joining them after playing rugby union for a Hull club during the winter.

“It’s not a problem switching between the two codes if you are a winger,” he said. “What I can do in rugby league can transfer to rugby union and vice-versa.

“I’m enjoying being at Doncaster and I’m hoping to help them get where they want to be. I’ve not made any decision about what happens at the end of the season; I’m just taking it one week at a time.”

Although he was facing the prospect earlier in the week of being without a couple of players put on report in the Swinton match, Horne reported no further injury problems after the game which saw Watson Boas and Reece Lyne make successful returns after hamstring problems.

He hinted that he could have one or two of his injured players back in contention.

“Sam Smeaton, who had a clear-out operation on his knee a month or so ago could come into contention and Luke Briscoe isn’t far off.

“But Alex Sutcliffe (ACL injury) will be out for another four to six weeks while Ben Johnston (foot) is likely to be out for another two to three weeks.”