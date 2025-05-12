Dons boss lays down challenge to players after brilliant win over Halifax

Watson Boas scores for Doncaster.

Doncaster RLFC remain eighth in the Betfred Championship despite beating leaders Halifax Panthers 30-6 at The Shay, but the only way is up going forward if they can reproduce the quality performance on a regular basis said head coach Richard Horne.

“It was really pleasing that we ironed out some of the problems which contributed to the narrow defeats at Barrow and at home to Oldham and the challenge to the players is now to back it up going forward starting with our next game at home to London on Sunday week,” said Horne,

“We got a lot of things right today. We had a high completion rate and we also defended really well – especially in the first half when they had the better of the territory – and scrambled well to keep them out on several occasions.

“We stuck to the system we had put in place and dealt with everything they threw at us because people were where they should have been to deal with the situation.

“As a coach it was great to see a performance like that because we haven’t really had one before Sunday. A lot of our games have been close and it was nice to be able to pull away from a team and score some really good tries.

“Some were the result of team-work and some down to individual brilliance and that’s why we brought them in.

“I thought (winger) Edene Gebbie was outstanding. He’s gaining confidence as the season develops and he’s a very strong runner and a big threat with ball in hand.

“But the whole team worked hard and I thought the two dual-reg lads from Hull FC were outstanding. It’s hard for dual-reg players when they first come in though it’s a bit easier for the middles because they just get told what to do as against half-backs such as Jack Charles.

“Watson (Boas) took his place at stand-off and did pretty well. He probably needs to improve his subtleties when he’s got the ball in hand but you know what you are going to get from him. He works really hard and carries the ball strongly and he scored a really good try at the end.”

Half-back partner Connor Robinson also caught Horne’s eye.

“We often tell Connor that we need him running the ball more and he showed what he can do when he does that when scoring our second try. Hopefully the penny has dropped and we get more of that sort of thing from him.”

Horne hopes to have Pauli Pauli, who suffered a knock to his knee in training on Friday and Jordan Baldwinson available for the London game but fellow forwards Alex Sutcliffe and Josh Bowden will both miss out following recent ankle and knee operations respectively.