Dons boss admits 'pressure is mounting' as promotion race intensifies

Unbeaten leaders Dewsbury, who have played two games more than the second-placed Dons, opened up a five-point gap at the top following their 20-8 win over third-placed Oldham which served to boost the chances of Horne’s men finishing second if they miss out on top spot.

Fourth-placed Hunslet kept the pressure on the teams above them when overturning a ten-point interval deficit to win at improving North Wales.

Horne took a close interest in the Hunslet game in view of the fact that his side, beaten just once in the league this season, check in at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday.

Doncaster RLFC boss Richard Horne

“It’s a really big game for both sides,” said Horne. “The pressure is certainly mounting on ourselves and Dewsbury because neither of us can afford to drop points with it being so close at the top.

“We’ve had a week’s rest and that has given the players, such as Jason Tali, who picked up knocks in the Oldham game, more time to recover and the other boys the chance to recharge their batteries.

“We’ve also used the time to work on things we didn’t do well at times in the Oldham game and we’ll need to play better over the 80 minutes.

“Hunslet have got several former Doncaster players in their side and we know that players in those circumstances always raise their game.