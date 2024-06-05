Doncaster's Wheatley Hills rugby union club to hold family fun day this summer

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Youngsters in Doncaster will have their chance to try out at rugby at a family fun day this summer.

Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club will be hosting the event at its stadium in Brunel Road from on August 11.

It will be a recruititment session for players from school years four to nine.

There will be family fun games including a series of games and sports for youngsters to take part in with food and drink also available throughout the day.

Related topics:DoncasterYoungsters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.