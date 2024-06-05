Doncaster's Wheatley Hills rugby union club to hold family fun day this summer
Youngsters in Doncaster will have their chance to try out at rugby at a family fun day this summer.
Wheatley Hills Rugby Union Club will be hosting the event at its stadium in Brunel Road from on August 11.
It will be a recruititment session for players from school years four to nine.
There will be family fun games including a series of games and sports for youngsters to take part in with food and drink also available throughout the day.
