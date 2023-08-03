News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster’s Terri Harper gets new Cecilia Braekhus date with another world title on the line

Terri Harper will have the chance to add another world title to her collection when she takes on Cecilia Braekhus in a rearranged clash.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:25 BST

The pair were set to square off for Harper's super-welterweight WBA crown in May, but Braekhus was forced to withdraw from their fight on the morning of the event due to an illness.

They will now go head to head for the for the WBA and vacant WBO world titles on the undercard of Leigh Wood's world title fight against Josh Warrington at Sheffield Arena on Saturday October 7.

"It'll be even more special this time with the opportunity of unifying the division," said Denaby Main’s Harper, who was formerly a world champion at super-featherweight.

Terri Harper will face Cecilia Braekhus in October after their original bout was called off.
"Cecilia is an icon of the sport and has already done everything I want to achieve. That's why me and my team were so keen to pursue this fight.

"I see this fight as a passing of the baton and another stepping stone towards my ultimate goal of becoming undisputed at the weight."

Nicknamed ‘The First Lady’ for blazing a trail in women’s boxing, 41-year-old Braekhus went undefeated for 13 years – a run which spanned 36 fights – until suffering back-to back losses to Jessica McCaskill in 2020.

It is the only blemish on her otherwise-perfect record.

Harper successfully defended her WBA belt against Ivana Habazin the following weekend after Braekhus pulled out of their fight, winning via unanimous decision.

Her promoter, Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn, labelled the rearranged contest “the biggest fight of her life”.

Harper will be returning to the same venue where she won her first world title and lost her WBC and IBO belts in 2021, when she suffered her only career defeat to Alycia Baumgardner, who is now an undisputed champion at super-featherweight.

“Last time out in Sheffield didn’t go the way I planned but I'm excited to back to winning ways on home soil,” said Harper, who is one of numerous Doncaster boxers trained by Stefy Bull.

"I won my first world title at Sheffield Arena and then lost them there, now it’s time to become unified world champion at that same arena."

