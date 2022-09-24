Doncaster’s Terri Harper beats Hannah Rankin to become two-weight world champion

Harper outclassed her opponent from the first bell and was rarely troubled on her way to claiming the IBO and WBA super welterweight belts at Nottingham Arena.

The three judges scored the bout 97-91 and 98-2 (x2) all in favour of Harper, who moved up three weight categories for the fight.

"It was supposed to be a learning year," she admitted after falling to her first professional defeat Alycia Baumgardner in November.

Terri Harper celebrates her win. Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.

The 25-year-old’s promoter Eddie Hearn added: "Tonight she stands proud as a two-time world champion.

“It’s an incredibly proud achievement. There’s massive nights ahead.

"These two (Harper and her trainer Stefy Bull) have a tremendous partnership.”

A unification fight – and rematch – with Natasha Jonas, who holds the WBC and WBO super welterweight belts, is now in Harper’s sights.