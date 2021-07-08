Doncaster's Tara Moore bows out of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Arthur Fery and Tara Moore. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fery and partner Tara Moore’s 2021 journey ended with a 7-6, 6-3 defeat against fellow Brit Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk.

But the 18-year-old has won huge admirers inside the game in his first appearance at SW19, not only in the mixed doubles, but also through some impressive performances in singles qualifying.

Moore, from Doncaster also said her partner will go onto great things in his tennis career after the two managed to get to the third round, despite only being paired together 24 hours before the tournament started.

The all-British pair got an early break in the first set, but eventually went to a tiebreak, which they narrowly lost.

They struggled in the second but can be proud of some impressive performances of the last few days.

Fery said: “We were a little bit unlucky today. We had a few chances, but things were not swinging for us like they did in the other two games.

“They were a really good team and made things difficult for us, but we kept our energy up throughout, which I was pleased with.

“It was good to get out there again and play on court three for the first time which was great.

“I am really thankful Tara asked me to play, I have learnt so much from this last week. It is always great to get some court time at Wimbledon.

“We complimented each other very well, Tara is obviously very good at the net, and yeah we just bonded as a team together really well.”

Moore added: “It was easy to play with him from the net and the baseline. He is such a great player and I think anyone would be happy with him as a mixed doubles partner.”

Fery benefits from the LTA’s NTC Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, sparring, trainers, and the LTA’s tournament bonus scheme.