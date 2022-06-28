Doncaster's Olympian Beth Dobbin qualifies for World Championships

The 28-year-old took the silver medal in the 200m final at the Muller UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.

Dobbin, who hails from Sprotbrough, ran 22.49w to finish second behind sprint double winner Daryll Neita.

The World Athletics Championships take place in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.

Beth Dobbin. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Dobbin said: “I’m so buzzing. This is my second World team now.

"I came into today really nervous because I’ve not been running the times I’ve wanted to yet but my coach has made a plan because we’ve got three championships this year so I’ve kept a lot of the work in my legs.

"It paid off today. I feel like I executed a really good race.”