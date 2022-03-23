Doncaster's Moto3 star Scott Ogden wins first World Championship points

Scott Ogden

Tony Rogers was the last Doncaster rider to score Grand Prix points when he finished eighth in the Austrian 350cc GP on May 2, 1982.

That was until Sunday when teenager Scott Ogden took three points for 13th place in the Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix.

This was a fantastic result for the 18-year-old in only his second GP race. No one expects rookie riders to score points this early in their GP career.

The weekend began well with Ogden among the top ten in free practice which put him into the top qualifying group.

But a crash early on in qualifying meant he missed out on a time in Q2 and had to settle for 18th place (out of 28) on the starting grid.

Ogden made a good start and then lost a couple of places in the early laps.

But he fought his way back up and for most of the race was involved in a scrap for 16th place with Kaito Toba, who had finished third in the opening race in Qatar.

At the front Italian Dennis Foggia was pulling away from the furious battle for second.

Two separate crashes on the last lap meant that Ogden was elevated to 13th place to take his and the Vision Track Honda team’s first ever World Championship points.

Ogden was only 17 seconds behind winner Foggia at the flag.