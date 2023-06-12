News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Doncaster’s fittest couple mark wedding anniversary by becoming world champions

Doncaster’s fittest couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by becoming world champions in their shared sport.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Owen and Lindsy James, who live in Tickhill with their seven-year-old son, Archie, both took duathlon gold in their 45-49 age group at the World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Ibiza last month.

The fitness power couple toasted 11 years of marriage with a kiss on the podium, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A duathlon race consists of a run leg, a bike leg and a final run.

Owen and Lindsy James (centre) celebrate their success at the 2023 World Triathlon Multisport Championships.Owen and Lindsy James (centre) celebrate their success at the 2023 World Triathlon Multisport Championships.
Owen and Lindsy James (centre) celebrate their success at the 2023 World Triathlon Multisport Championships.
Most Popular

Lindsy, 45, who is the founder and director of Doncaster charity Active Fusion, which uses physical activity to improve the lives of young people, is now a three-time world champion in the sport in as many years.

Meanwhile, former professional footballer Owen, 44, became a double world champion after retaining his title.

“We approach things quite differently but we are both very determined and motivated, and both really dedicated,” said Lindsy, who took up duathlon in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It helps our relationship in a way because we both understand what’s required to get to the level.”

The committed couple train six days a week.The committed couple train six days a week.
The committed couple train six days a week.

Owen, who played for Sheffield United and turned professional with the Blades for the 1997/98 season, said: “It’s tricky, but while we have the drive we will keep going.”

The couple train six days a week alongside caring for Archie and holding down full-time jobs.

They pay out of their own pocket to travel around the world and compete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We understand each other and know what we are going through, so we can support each other,” said Owen, a sports massage therapist.

Owen, who took up duathlon in 2015, also won gold in this year’s European Championships in Italy, with Lindsy claiming silver.

Formerly a marathon runner, he is still setting personal best times on the bike.

Owen said: “It’s just been a dream, unbelievable.

“I just love competing, whether I win or I don’t. I want to try and win, that’s what strives me to keep pushing and training.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple hope to defend their world titles at next year’s Championships in Queensland, Australia.

Discussing the importance of exercise, Lindsy, whose charity helps 35,000 South Yorkshire children every year, said: “Sport and physical activity is just a free drug that we often don’t use.

"The knock-on effects to so many different things is massive.”

Related topics:DoncasterIbizaSheffield UnitedAustralia