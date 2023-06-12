Doncaster’s fittest couple mark wedding anniversary by becoming world champions

Owen and Lindsy James, who live in Tickhill with their seven-year-old son, Archie, both took duathlon gold in their 45-49 age group at the World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Ibiza last month.

The fitness power couple toasted 11 years of marriage with a kiss on the podium, drawing cheers from the crowd.

A duathlon race consists of a run leg, a bike leg and a final run.

Owen and Lindsy James (centre) celebrate their success at the 2023 World Triathlon Multisport Championships.

Lindsy, 45, who is the founder and director of Doncaster charity Active Fusion, which uses physical activity to improve the lives of young people, is now a three-time world champion in the sport in as many years.

Meanwhile, former professional footballer Owen, 44, became a double world champion after retaining his title.

“We approach things quite differently but we are both very determined and motivated, and both really dedicated,” said Lindsy, who took up duathlon in 2021.

"It helps our relationship in a way because we both understand what’s required to get to the level.”

The committed couple train six days a week.

Owen, who played for Sheffield United and turned professional with the Blades for the 1997/98 season, said: “It’s tricky, but while we have the drive we will keep going.”

The couple train six days a week alongside caring for Archie and holding down full-time jobs.

They pay out of their own pocket to travel around the world and compete.

"We understand each other and know what we are going through, so we can support each other,” said Owen, a sports massage therapist.

Owen, who took up duathlon in 2015, also won gold in this year’s European Championships in Italy, with Lindsy claiming silver.

Formerly a marathon runner, he is still setting personal best times on the bike.

Owen said: “It’s just been a dream, unbelievable.

“I just love competing, whether I win or I don’t. I want to try and win, that’s what strives me to keep pushing and training.”

The couple hope to defend their world titles at next year’s Championships in Queensland, Australia.

Discussing the importance of exercise, Lindsy, whose charity helps 35,000 South Yorkshire children every year, said: “Sport and physical activity is just a free drug that we often don’t use.